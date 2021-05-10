Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: LHC Group (LHCG), Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on LHC Group (LHCG), Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX) and Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) with bullish sentiments.

LHC Group (LHCG)

In a report issued on May 7, Frank Morgan from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on LHC Group, with a price target of $253.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $201.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Morgan is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.9% and a 70.5% success rate. Morgan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Fresenius Medical Care, Acadia Healthcare, and Tenet Healthcare.

Currently, the analyst consensus on LHC Group is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $254.33, a 25.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 6, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $250.00 price target.

Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX)

In a report issued on May 6, Brian Abrahams from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Karuna Therapeutics, with a price target of $164.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $114.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Abrahams is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.2% and a 45.7% success rate. Abrahams covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Karuna Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $157.50, representing a 39.6% upside. In a report issued on April 26, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $160.00 price target.

Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA)

In a report issued on May 6, Luca Issi from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Intellia Therapeutics, with a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $67.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Issi has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -19.7% and a 13.6% success rate. Issi covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Adverum Biotechnologies, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Intellia Therapeutics with a $85.56 average price target, implying a 21.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 6, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $106.00 price target.

