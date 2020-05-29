Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Kura Oncology (KURA), SI-Bone (SIBN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Kura Oncology (KURA) and SI-Bone (SIBN) with bullish sentiments.

Kura Oncology (KURA)

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Kura Oncology, with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $17.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.8% and a 55.8% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Checkpoint Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kura Oncology is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $24.20, implying a 44.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 19, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

SI-Bone (SIBN)

Needham analyst David Saxon reiterated a Buy rating on SI-Bone today and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $17.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Saxon is ranked #4266 out of 6648 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for SI-Bone with a $21.75 average price target.

