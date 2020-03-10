Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Krystal Biotech (KRYS), Precision BioSciences (DTIL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Krystal Biotech (KRYS) and Precision BioSciences (DTIL) with bullish sentiments.

Krystal Biotech (KRYS)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on Krystal Biotech today and set a price target of $68.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $49.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.5% and a 34.4% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Iovance Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Krystal Biotech with a $100.00 average price target, representing an 89.0% upside. In a report released today, Chardan Capital also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $100.00 price target.

Precision BioSciences (DTIL)

William Blair analyst Raju Prasad maintained a Buy rating on Precision BioSciences today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.15, close to its 52-week low of $6.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 50.3% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Precision BioSciences with a $21.00 average price target.

