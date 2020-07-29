Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Krystal Biotech (KRYS), Cortexyme (CRTX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Krystal Biotech (KRYS), Cortexyme (CRTX) and Momenta Pharma (MNTA) with bullish sentiments.

Krystal Biotech (KRYS)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on Krystal Biotech today and set a price target of $68.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $42.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.4% and a 54.1% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Krystal Biotech with a $84.00 average price target, representing a 90.7% upside. In a report released today, William Blair also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Cortexyme (CRTX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein reiterated a Buy rating on Cortexyme today and set a price target of $76.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $41.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.9% and a 44.9% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cortexyme is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $79.60.

Momenta Pharma (MNTA)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Douglas Tsao reiterated a Buy rating on Momenta Pharma today and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $29.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 48.5% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Protagonist Therapeutics, and Minerva Neurosciences.

Momenta Pharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $44.50.

