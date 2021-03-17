Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX), Opthea Limited Sponsored ADR (OPT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX) and Opthea Limited Sponsored ADR (OPT) with bullish sentiments.

Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX)

Oppenheimer analyst Jay Olson maintained a Buy rating on Karuna Therapeutics yesterday and set a price target of $148.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $118.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.5% and a 47.7% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Karuna Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $153.29, which is a 25.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 1, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $165.00 price target.

Opthea Limited Sponsored ADR (OPT)

Oppenheimer analyst Hartaj Singh maintained a Buy rating on Opthea Limited Sponsored ADR yesterday and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 49.0% success rate. Singh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Strongbridge Biopharma.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Opthea Limited Sponsored ADR with a $36.00 average price target.

