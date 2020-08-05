Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Kaleido Biosciences (KLDO), Irhythm Technologies (IRTC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Kaleido Biosciences (KLDO) and Irhythm Technologies (IRTC) with bullish sentiments.

Kaleido Biosciences (KLDO)

Canaccord Genuity analyst John Newman maintained a Buy rating on Kaleido Biosciences yesterday and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.2% and a 44.4% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Atara Biotherapeutics, and Allogene Therapeutics.

Kaleido Biosciences has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Irhythm Technologies (IRTC)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Cecilia Furlong maintained a Buy rating on Irhythm Technologies yesterday and set a price target of $189.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $169.05, close to its 52-week high of $177.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Furlong is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 55.6% success rate. Furlong covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Staar Surgical Company, and Merit Medical Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Irhythm Technologies with a $161.57 average price target, representing a 19.5% upside. In a report released yesterday, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $130.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.