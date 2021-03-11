Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Kadmon Holdings (KDMN), Moderna (MRNA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Kadmon Holdings (KDMN) and Moderna (MRNA) with bullish sentiments.

Kadmon Holdings (KDMN)

Oppenheimer analyst Mark Breidenbach assigned a Buy rating to Kadmon Holdings yesterday and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Breidenbach is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.4% and a 46.7% success rate. Breidenbach covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Arvinas Holding Company.

Kadmon Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.40, a 168.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 4, Mizuho Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $13.00 price target.

Moderna (MRNA)

In a report released yesterday, Leah R. Cann from Brookline Capital Markets reiterated a Buy rating on Moderna, with a price target of $205.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $129.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Cann is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.4% and a 50.4% success rate. Cann covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Syros Pharmaceuticals, and X4 Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Moderna with a $176.09 average price target, a 31.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 25, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $208.00 price target.

