Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Kadmon Holdings (KDMN), Gamida Cell (GMDA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Kadmon Holdings (KDMN) and Gamida Cell (GMDA) with bullish sentiments.

Kadmon Holdings (KDMN)

Mizuho Securities analyst Mara Goldstein initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Kadmon Holdings today and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldstein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.0% and a 39.5% success rate. Goldstein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Neoleukin Therapeutics.

Kadmon Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.75, a 299.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 6, Raymond James also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $9.00 price target.

Gamida Cell (GMDA)

In a report released today, Mark Breidenbach from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Gamida Cell, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Breidenbach is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.1% and a 42.4% success rate. Breidenbach covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Arvinas Holding Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Gamida Cell with a $16.25 average price target, a 233.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

