Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ), SI-Bone (SIBN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) and SI-Bone (SIBN) with bullish sentiments.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)

In a report released today, Oren Livnat from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Jazz Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $185.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $154.82, close to its 52-week high of $154.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Livnat is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.2% and a 46.1% success rate. Livnat covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Jazz Pharmaceuticals with a $170.40 average price target.

SI-Bone (SIBN)

In a report released yesterday, Kyle Rose from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on SI-Bone, with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $24.21, close to its 52-week high of $26.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.4% and a 52.0% success rate. Rose covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Smith & Nephew Snats, and Alphatec Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SI-Bone is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $26.00, implying a -1.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on September 30, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

