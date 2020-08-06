Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS), Resmed (RMD)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) and Resmed (RMD) with bullish sentiments.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS)

In a report released yesterday, Kevin DeGeeter from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Ionis Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $74.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $57.48.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.6% and a 55.9% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Cellectar Biosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ionis Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $76.40, a 27.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 22, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $86.00 price target.

Resmed (RMD)

In a report released yesterday, Suraj Kalia from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Resmed, with a price target of $212.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $202.96, close to its 52-week high of $209.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.4% and a 52.7% success rate. Kalia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Cardiovascular Systems.

Resmed has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $180.00.

