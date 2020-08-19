Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS), Momenta Pharma (MNTA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) and Momenta Pharma (MNTA) with bullish sentiments.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS)

Needham analyst Chad Messer reiterated a Buy rating on Ionis Pharmaceuticals yesterday and set a price target of $89.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $53.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Messer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.5% and a 47.3% success rate. Messer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Aeglea Biotherapeutics, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ionis Pharmaceuticals with a $76.00 average price target, representing a 41.2% upside. In a report issued on August 5, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $74.00 price target.

Momenta Pharma (MNTA)

In a report released today, Derek Archila from Stifel Nicolaus maintained a Buy rating on Momenta Pharma. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $30.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Archila is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 44.4% success rate. Archila covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Phasebio Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Momenta Pharma with a $45.86 average price target, representing a 57.1% upside. In a report issued on August 10, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

