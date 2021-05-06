Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Invacare (IVC), Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Invacare (IVC) and Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) with bullish sentiments.

Invacare (IVC)

Needham analyst Michael Matson assigned a Buy rating to Invacare yesterday and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.2% and a 69.4% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Cardiovascular Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Invacare with a $17.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA)

In a report released yesterday, Liana Moussatos from Wedbush reiterated a Buy rating on Kala Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $49.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.4% and a 41.3% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Kala Pharmaceuticals with a $24.20 average price target, implying a 275.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Northland Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.