Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Intercept Pharma (ICPT), Teleflex (TFX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Intercept Pharma (ICPT), Teleflex (TFX) and Clearside Biomedical (CLSD) with bullish sentiments.

Intercept Pharma (ICPT)

In a report released yesterday, Steven Seedhouse from Raymond James initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Intercept Pharma. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $29.24, close to its 52-week low of $23.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Seedhouse is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.5% and a 57.4% success rate. Seedhouse covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Intercept Pharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $57.50.

Teleflex (TFX)

Raymond James analyst Lawrence Keusch maintained a Buy rating on Teleflex today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $387.66, close to its 52-week high of $414.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Keusch is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 73.8% success rate. Keusch covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Baxter International, and Intuitive Surgical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Teleflex with a $438.44 average price target, which is a 10.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 8, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $441.00 price target.

Clearside Biomedical (CLSD)

Wedbush analyst Liana Moussatos reiterated a Buy rating on Clearside Biomedical today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.2% and a 62.2% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

Clearside Biomedical has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.00.

