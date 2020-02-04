Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Insmed (INSM), Catalent (CTLT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Insmed (INSM) and Catalent (CTLT) with bullish sentiments.

Insmed (INSM)

In a report released today, Matthew Harrison from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Insmed, with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $31.78, close to its 52-week high of $33.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Harrison is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.3% and a 59.7% success rate. Harrison covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Insmed with a $49.67 average price target, which is a 67.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $56.00 price target.

Catalent (CTLT)

Morgan Stanley analyst Ricky Goldwasser maintained a Buy rating on Catalent today and set a price target of $67.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $60.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldwasser is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.5% and a 59.7% success rate. Goldwasser covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Charles River Labs, AmerisourceBergen, and Quest Diagnostics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Catalent is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $68.67, representing a 16.9% upside. In a report issued on January 27, Stephens also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

