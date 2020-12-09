Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Innate Pharma (IPHA), Cryolife (CRY)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Innate Pharma (IPHA), Cryolife (CRY) and Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) with bullish sentiments.

Innate Pharma (IPHA)

In a report issued on November 10, David Evans from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Innate Pharma, with a price target of EUR6.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Evans is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.9% and a 70.8% success rate. Evans covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Roche Holding AG, Crossject SA, and Pharnext SA.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Innate Pharma with a $8.34 average price target, a 53.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 18, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

Cryolife (CRY)

Oppenheimer analyst Suraj Kalia initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Cryolife on October 21 and set a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $22.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.3% and a 55.1% success rate. Kalia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Cardiovascular Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cryolife is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $26.50, which is a 19.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 11, Needham also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $30.00 price target.

Idexx Laboratories (IDXX)

Merrill Lynch analyst Michael Ryskin maintained a Buy rating on Idexx Laboratories on October 29 and set a price target of $440.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $460.69, close to its 52-week high of $485.00.

Ryskin has an average return of 9.5% when recommending Idexx Laboratories.

According to TipRanks.com, Ryskin is ranked #5681 out of 7138 analysts.

Idexx Laboratories has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $446.50.

