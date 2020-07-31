Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Infinity Pharma (INFI), Joint (JYNT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Infinity Pharma (INFI) and Joint (JYNT) with bullish sentiments.

Infinity Pharma (INFI)

In a report released today, Andrew D’silva from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Infinity Pharma, with a price target of $2.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.83.

According to TipRanks.com, D’silva is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.7% and a 43.2% success rate. D’silva covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Eton Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Infinity Pharma with a $2.50 average price target, a 197.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $3.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Joint (JYNT)

B.Riley FBR analyst Jeff Van Sinderen reiterated a Buy rating on Joint today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Sinderen is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.9% and a 48.7% success rate. Sinderen covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Electronics, Celsius Holdings, and Waitr Holdings.

Joint has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.80.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.