Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Immutep (IMMP), Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Immutep (IMMP), Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL) and Inhibrx (INBX) with bullish sentiments.

Immutep (IMMP)

In a report released yesterday, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group assigned a Buy rating to Immutep, with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.90.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.8% and a 47.9% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, and Interpace Diagnostics Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Immutep is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $4.50, representing a 136.8% upside. In a report issued on November 10, Alliance Global Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL)

Needham analyst Serge Belanger assigned a Buy rating to Collegium Pharmaceutical today and set a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $18.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.0% and a 43.5% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Collegium Pharmaceutical is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $33.67, which is an 81.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 6, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $38.00 price target.

Inhibrx (INBX)

In a report released today, Adam Evertts PhD from LifeSci Capital maintained a Buy rating on Inhibrx, with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $23.64.

PhD has an average return of 29.7% when recommending Inhibrx.

According to TipRanks.com, PhD is ranked #2166 out of 7100 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Inhibrx with a $29.00 average price target, implying a 22.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 12, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

