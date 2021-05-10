Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Immunic (IMUX), Krystal Biotech (KRYS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Immunic (IMUX) and Krystal Biotech (KRYS) with bullish sentiments.

Immunic (IMUX)

Wedbush analyst Liana Moussatos reiterated a Buy rating on Immunic today and set a price target of $72.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.6% and a 41.5% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Immunic has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $53.00, representing a 310.2% upside. In a report issued on May 7, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $56.00 price target.

Krystal Biotech (KRYS)

William Blair analyst Raju Prasad maintained a Buy rating on Krystal Biotech today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $68.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.4% and a 49.0% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Krystal Biotech with a $108.33 average price target, a 55.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $103.00 price target.

