Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Illumina (ILMN), Fate Therapeutics (FATE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Illumina (ILMN), Fate Therapeutics (FATE) and Kadmon Holdings (KDMN) with bullish sentiments.

Illumina (ILMN)

In a report released today, Puneet Souda from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Illumina, with a price target of $360.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $350.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Souda is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 35.8% and a 80.6% success rate. Souda covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Castle Biosciences, Twist Bioscience, and Exact Sciences.

Illumina has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $318.31, representing a -7.8% downside. In a report issued on December 1, Argus Research also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $355.00 price target.

Fate Therapeutics (FATE)

Leerink Partners analyst Daina Graybosch maintained a Buy rating on Fate Therapeutics today and set a price target of $58.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $60.79, close to its 52-week high of $62.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Graybosch is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 26.9% and a 58.3% success rate. Graybosch covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Genocea Biosciences, Nektar Therapeutics, and iTeos Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fate Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $64.18, which is a 5.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 24, Truist Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $65.00 price target.

Kadmon Holdings (KDMN)

In a report released yesterday, Steven Seedhouse from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Kadmon Holdings. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Seedhouse is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.2% and a 55.5% success rate. Seedhouse covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Kadmon Holdings with a $15.33 average price target, a 273.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 30, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

