Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Homology Medicines (FIXX), Meiragtx Holdings (MGTX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Homology Medicines (FIXX) and Meiragtx Holdings (MGTX) with bullish sentiments.

Homology Medicines (FIXX)

Chardan Capital analyst Geulah Livshits reiterated a Buy rating on Homology Medicines today and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.18, close to its 52-week low of $8.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Livshits is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 82.0% and a 75.6% success rate. Livshits covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Iovance Biotherapeutics, Crispr Therapeutics AG, and Intellia Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Homology Medicines is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $25.25, which is a 144.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 25, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Meiragtx Holdings (MGTX)

In a report released today, Gbola Amusa from Chardan Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Meiragtx Holdings. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $17.11, close to its 52-week high of $18.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Amusa is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 36.7% and a 54.5% success rate. Amusa covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adverum Biotechnologies, Taysha Gene Therapies, and Voyager Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Meiragtx Holdings with a $40.00 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.