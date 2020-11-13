Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Heron Therapeutics (HRTX), Soligenix (SNGX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) and Soligenix (SNGX) with bullish sentiments.

Heron Therapeutics (HRTX)

In a report released today, Carl Byrnes from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Heron Therapeutics, with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $18.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrnes has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -13.9% and a 28.3% success rate. Byrnes covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Opiant Pharmaceuticals, and Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Heron Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $27.20, which is a 57.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 5, Stifel Nicolaus also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Soligenix (SNGX)

Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy assigned a Buy rating to Soligenix yesterday and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.78.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.4% and a 50.6% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, and Interpace Diagnostics Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Soligenix with a $4.00 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.