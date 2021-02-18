Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Globus Medical (GMED), Ironwood Pharma (IRWD)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Globus Medical (GMED), Ironwood Pharma (IRWD) and vTv Therapeutics (VTVT) with bullish sentiments.

Globus Medical (GMED)

In a report released today, Jason Wittes from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Globus Medical, with a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $66.72, close to its 52-week high of $68.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Wittes is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.7% and a 62.6% success rate. Wittes covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Alphatec Holdings, and Stereotaxis.

Globus Medical has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $73.00, implying an 8.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $79.00 price target.

Ironwood Pharma (IRWD)

Northland Securities analyst Tim Chiang maintained a Buy rating on Ironwood Pharma today and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Chiang is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.9% and a 53.9% success rate. Chiang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Verrica Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.00.

vTv Therapeutics (VTVT)

Northland Securities analyst Carl Byrnes maintained a Buy rating on vTv Therapeutics today and set a price target of $7.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrnes is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.1% and a 46.3% success rate. Byrnes covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Adamas Pharmaceuticals, and Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

vTv Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.75.

