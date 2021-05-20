Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Gilead Sciences (GILD), LivaNova (LIVN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Gilead Sciences (GILD), LivaNova (LIVN) and Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO) with bullish sentiments.

Gilead Sciences (GILD)

Jefferies analyst Michael Yee maintained a Buy rating on Gilead Sciences yesterday and set a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $68.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Yee is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.9% and a 47.5% success rate. Yee covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Olema Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Gilead Sciences is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $78.58, implying a 15.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 9, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $82.00 price target.

LivaNova (LIVN)

In a report released today, Anthony Petrone from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on LivaNova, with a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $82.75, close to its 52-week high of $90.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Petrone is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 55.3% success rate. Petrone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Staar Surgical Company, and Edwards Lifesciences.

LivaNova has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $95.50, which is a 17.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 11, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $100.00 price target.

Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO)

In a report released today, Kelly Shi from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Allogene Therapeutics, with a price target of $53.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $28.47, close to its 52-week low of $24.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Shi is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 43.4% and a 41.7% success rate. Shi covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Connect Biopharma Holdings, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, and Ikena Oncology.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Allogene Therapeutics with a $48.50 average price target, representing a 66.6% upside. In a report issued on May 5, William Blair also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

