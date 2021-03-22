Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD), BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD), BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) and Bioxcel Therapeutics (BTAI) with bullish sentiments.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Edward Nash maintained a Buy rating on Galmed Pharmaceuticals on March 19 and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Nash is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.6% and a 42.9% success rate. Nash covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Akero Therapeutics, and Theratechnologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Galmed Pharmaceuticals with a $17.25 average price target, a 385.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 18, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)

In a report released today, Liana Moussatos from Wedbush reiterated a Buy rating on BioMarin Pharmaceutical, with a price target of $139.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $78.18, close to its 52-week low of $68.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 55.6% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BioMarin Pharmaceutical is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $108.40, which is a 37.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 8, Leerink Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $108.00 price target.

Bioxcel Therapeutics (BTAI)

In a report released today, Sumant Kulkarni from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Bioxcel Therapeutics, with a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $44.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Kulkarni is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.2% and a 48.7% success rate. Kulkarni covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Bioxcel Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $122.00, a 170.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 8, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $185.00 price target.

