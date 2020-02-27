Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: G1 Therapeutics (GTHX), GW Pharma (GWPH)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on G1 Therapeutics (GTHX) and GW Pharma (GWPH) with bullish sentiments.

G1 Therapeutics (GTHX)

In a report released today, Edward White from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on G1 Therapeutics, with a price target of $82.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.46, close to its 52-week low of $13.87.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 24.0% and a 50.4% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for G1 Therapeutics with a $78.00 average price target, implying a 347.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Cowen & Co. also assigned a Buy rating to the stock.

GW Pharma (GWPH)

In a report released today, Douglas Tsao from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on GW Pharma, with a price target of $161.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $107.00, close to its 52-week low of $95.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 50.5% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Minerva Neurosciences, Amag Pharmaceuticals, and Revance Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for GW Pharma with a $191.50 average price target, a 74.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 25, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $180.00 price target.

