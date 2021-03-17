Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Forte Biosciences (FBRX), 9 Meters Biopharma (NMTR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Forte Biosciences (FBRX) and 9 Meters Biopharma (NMTR) with bullish sentiments.

Forte Biosciences (FBRX)

Chardan Capital analyst Gbola Amusa reiterated a Buy rating on Forte Biosciences today and set a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $28.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Amusa is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 34.7% and a 54.0% success rate. Amusa covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Adverum Biotechnologies, and Taysha Gene Therapies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Forte Biosciences with a $105.00 average price target.

9 Meters Biopharma (NMTR)

In a report released today, Kevin DeGeeter from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to 9 Meters Biopharma, with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.70.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 57.2% and a 58.2% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Sensei Biotherapeutics, and Cellectar Biosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for 9 Meters Biopharma with a $6.00 average price target.

