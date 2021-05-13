Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN), 4d Pharma (LBPS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) and 4d Pharma (LBPS) with bullish sentiments.

Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN)

In a report released today, Carl Byrnes from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Flexion Therapeutics, with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.53, close to its 52-week low of $6.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrnes is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -9.1% and a 34.8% success rate. Byrnes covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Oncternal Therapeutics, Aridis Pharmaceuticals, and Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Flexion Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.63, a 182.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

4d Pharma (LBPS)

4d Pharma received a Buy rating and a $35.00 price target from Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. analyst Michael Higgins today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $10.55, close to its 52-week low of $10.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Higgins is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 34.4% success rate. Higgins covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for 4d Pharma with a $37.50 average price target.

