Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT), Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT), Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE) and Evofem Biosciences (EVFM) with bullish sentiments.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Yi Chen reiterated a Buy rating on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.64, close to its 52-week low of $3.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 56.5% and a 49.8% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals with a $10.50 average price target.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)

In a report released today, Oren Livnat from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Livnat is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.6% and a 50.4% success rate. Livnat covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, Verrica Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.67, which is a 174.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 18, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

Evofem Biosciences (EVFM)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Evofem Biosciences today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.11, close to its 52-week low of $1.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.0% and a 63.0% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Protalix Biotherapeutics, and Bausch Health Companies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Evofem Biosciences is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.50.

