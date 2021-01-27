Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Encompass Health (EHC), Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Encompass Health (EHC) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD) with bullish sentiments.

Encompass Health (EHC)

In a report released yesterday, John Ransom from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Encompass Health. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $85.86, close to its 52-week high of $88.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Ransom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.9% and a 65.5% success rate. Ransom covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Acadia Healthcare, AmerisourceBergen, and Oak Street Health.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Encompass Health is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $91.29, implying a 6.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 15, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $106.00 price target.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD)

Raymond James analyst Steven Seedhouse maintained a Buy rating on Galmed Pharmaceuticals yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Seedhouse is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 18.2% and a 54.6% success rate. Seedhouse covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.67, which is a 394.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

