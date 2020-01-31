Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Edwards Lifesciences (EW), Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Edwards Lifesciences (EW) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) with bullish sentiments.

Edwards Lifesciences (EW)

Credit Suisse analyst Matt Miksic maintained a Buy rating on Edwards Lifesciences today and set a price target of $278.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $215.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Miksic is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 79.6% success rate. Miksic covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Integra Lifesciences, and Wright Medical Group.

Edwards Lifesciences has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $269.07, representing a 11.0% upside. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $280.00 price target.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

In a report released today, Kevin Huang from CFRA maintained a Buy rating on Vertex Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $286.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $225.07.

Huang has an average return of 14.4% when recommending Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

According to TipRanks.com, Huang is ranked #3523 out of 5866 analysts.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $266.00, implying an 11.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 24, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $250.00 price target.

