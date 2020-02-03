Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Edwards Lifesciences (EW), Thermo Fisher (TMO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Edwards Lifesciences (EW) and Thermo Fisher (TMO) with bullish sentiments.

Edwards Lifesciences (EW)

In a report issued on January 30, Josh Jennings from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Edwards Lifesciences, with a price target of $275.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $219.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Jennings is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 61.7% success rate. Jennings covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Boston Scientific, TransMedics Group, and Medtronic.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Edwards Lifesciences is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $269.07, a 11.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 30, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $280.00 price target.

Thermo Fisher (TMO)

Cowen & Co. analyst Doug Schenkel maintained a Buy rating on Thermo Fisher on January 30 and set a price target of $365.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $313.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Schenkel is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.8% and a 69.4% success rate. Schenkel covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Pacific Biosciences, Twist Bioscience, and Myriad Genetics.

Thermo Fisher has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $352.90, implying a 9.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 30, Janney Montgomery also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

