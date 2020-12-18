Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Dynavax (DVAX), Exelixis (EXEL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Dynavax (DVAX), Exelixis (EXEL) and Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) with bullish sentiments.

Dynavax (DVAX)

William Blair analyst Matt Phipps maintained a Buy rating on Dynavax yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Phipps is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.3% and a 42.0% success rate. Phipps covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Pieris Pharmaceuticals, and Atara Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Dynavax with a $14.00 average price target, implying a 181.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 11, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

Exelixis (EXEL)

In a report released yesterday, Andy Hsieh from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Exelixis. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $19.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Hsieh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 20.8% and a 65.5% success rate. Hsieh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Nektar Therapeutics, and Seattle Genetics.

Exelixis has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $30.33.

Revance Therapeutics (RVNC)

In a report released yesterday, Tim Lugo from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Revance Therapeutics. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $26.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Lugo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.2% and a 52.2% success rate. Lugo covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Adamas Pharmaceuticals, and Travere Therapeutics.

Revance Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $34.50, which is a 21.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 10, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

