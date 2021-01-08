Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Dynavax (DVAX), Exelixis (EXEL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Dynavax (DVAX), Exelixis (EXEL) and Hologic (HOLX) with bullish sentiments.

Dynavax (DVAX)

In a report released yesterday, Matt Phipps from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Dynavax. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Phipps is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.3% and a 37.4% success rate. Phipps covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Pieris Pharmaceuticals, and Atara Biotherapeutics.

Dynavax has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.00, which is a 186.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 23, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

Exelixis (EXEL)

William Blair analyst Andy Hsieh reiterated a Buy rating on Exelixis on January 4. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $22.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Hsieh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.4% and a 57.5% success rate. Hsieh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Nektar Therapeutics, and Beyondspring.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Exelixis with a $30.29 average price target, implying a 33.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 22, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $35.00 price target.

Hologic (HOLX)

Raymond James analyst Jayson Bedford maintained a Buy rating on Hologic today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $80.49, close to its 52-week high of $80.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedford is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.3% and a 73.4% success rate. Bedford covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cardiovascular Systems, Merit Medical Systems, and Edwards Lifesciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Hologic with a $90.11 average price target, an 11.9% upside from current levels. In a report released today, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $84.00 price target.

