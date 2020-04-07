Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Dynatronics (DYNT), Rockwell Med (RMTI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Dynatronics (DYNT), Rockwell Med (RMTI) and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) with bullish sentiments.

Dynatronics (DYNT)

Maxim Group analyst Anthony Vendetti maintained a Buy rating on Dynatronics today and set a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.83, close to its 52-week low of $0.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Vendetti is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.6% and a 42.0% success rate. Vendetti covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Scientific, Ra Medical Systems, and Sensus Healthcare.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dynatronics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $2.78, representing a 222.8% upside. In a report issued on April 2, Aegis Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $2.50 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Rockwell Med (RMTI)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Rockwell Med today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -12.7% and a 23.0% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Biospecifics Technologies, and Springworks Therapeutics.

Rockwell Med has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.00, representing a 440.5% upside. In a report issued on March 27, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD)

In a report released today, Alan Carr from Needham maintained a Buy rating on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $43.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Carr has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -7.7% and a 34.8% success rate. Carr covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals with a $59.73 average price target, representing a 42.2% upside. In a report issued on March 24, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $66.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.