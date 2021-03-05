Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Dicerna Pharma (DRNA), TFF Pharmaceuticals (TFFP)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Dicerna Pharma (DRNA) and TFF Pharmaceuticals (TFFP) with bullish sentiments.

Dicerna Pharma (DRNA)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ed Arce maintained a Buy rating on Dicerna Pharma today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $27.06, close to its 52-week high of $29.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.2% and a 41.5% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, and Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dicerna Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $38.17, implying a 34.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 26, Leerink Partners also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (TFFP)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on TFF Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.8% and a 55.1% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Protalix Biotherapeutics, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, and Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

TFF Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $29.50, implying an 115.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 19, B.Riley Financial also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $36.00 price target.

