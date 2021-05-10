Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Dicerna Pharma (DRNA), ConforMIS (CFMS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Dicerna Pharma (DRNA) and ConforMIS (CFMS) with bullish sentiments.

Dicerna Pharma (DRNA)

In a report released today, Mayank Mamtani from B.Riley Financial maintained a Buy rating on Dicerna Pharma, with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $26.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.7% and a 48.4% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Dicerna Pharma with a $40.86 average price target, a 58.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

ConforMIS (CFMS)

Oppenheimer analyst Steven Lichtman reiterated a Buy rating on ConforMIS today and set a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Lichtman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.7% and a 57.4% success rate. Lichtman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Organogenesis Holdings, and Merit Medical Systems.

ConforMIS has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.50, implying a 150.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 2, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $2.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.