Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Dexcom (DXCM), Veru (VERU)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Dexcom (DXCM), Veru (VERU) and Pluristem (PSTI) with bullish sentiments.

Dexcom (DXCM)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kyle Rose maintained a Buy rating on Dexcom yesterday and set a price target of $435.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $333.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.6% and a 54.0% success rate. Rose covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Smith & Nephew Snats, and SeaSpine Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Dexcom with a $446.91 average price target, which is a 28.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 1, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $460.00 price target.

Veru (VERU)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Yi Chen reiterated a Buy rating on Veru today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 51.5% and a 47.8% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Veru with a $8.50 average price target.

Pluristem (PSTI)

In a report released today, Swayampakula Ramakanth from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Pluristem, with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.0% and a 43.8% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Cellectar Biosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pluristem is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.50.

