Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Dexcom (DXCM), Amgen (AMGN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Dexcom (DXCM), Amgen (AMGN) and Sanofi (SNYNF) with bullish sentiments.

Dexcom (DXCM)

In a report released today, Danielle Antalffy from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Dexcom, with a price target of $485.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $417.79, close to its 52-week high of $446.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Antalffy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.4% and a 68.7% success rate. Antalffy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Baxter International, and Edwards Lifesciences.

Dexcom has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $467.86, implying a 10.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 24, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $540.00 price target.

Amgen (AMGN)

Morgan Stanley analyst Matthew Harrison maintained a Buy rating on Amgen today and set a price target of $281.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $255.27, close to its 52-week high of $264.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Harrison is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.8% and a 62.5% success rate. Harrison covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Amgen has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $266.44, which is a 4.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 14, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $285.00 price target.

Sanofi (SNYNF)

In a report released today, Keyur Parekh from Goldman Sachs maintained a Buy rating on Sanofi, with a price target of EUR105.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $106.67, close to its 52-week high of $108.61.

Parekh has an average return of 10.0% when recommending Sanofi.

According to TipRanks.com, Parekh is ranked #2786 out of 6817 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sanofi is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $124.53, implying a 16.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 20, Kepler Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR99.00 price target.

