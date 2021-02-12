Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Dexcom (DXCM), Alnylam Pharma (ALNY)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Dexcom (DXCM), Alnylam Pharma (ALNY) and Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) with bullish sentiments.

Dexcom (DXCM)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kyle Rose maintained a Buy rating on Dexcom yesterday and set a price target of $445.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $410.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.2% and a 60.8% success rate. Rose covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Smith & Nephew Snats, and SeaSpine Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Dexcom with a $460.56 average price target, a 13.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 29, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $500.00 price target.

Alnylam Pharma (ALNY)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Patrick Trucchio reiterated a Buy rating on Alnylam Pharma today and set a price target of $235.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $165.38, close to its 52-week high of $178.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Trucchio is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 21.9% and a 65.7% success rate. Trucchio covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Precision BioSciences, and Flexion Therapeutics.

Alnylam Pharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $168.00, a 0.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $181.00 price target.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI)

In a report released today, Edward White from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Karyopharm Therapeutics, with a price target of $49.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $15.35, close to its 52-week low of $13.39.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 63.4% and a 64.9% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Silverback Therapeutics, and Aeglea Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Karyopharm Therapeutics with a $29.67 average price target, implying an 88.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 1, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

