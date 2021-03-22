Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: CTI BioPharma (CTIC), Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on CTI BioPharma (CTIC) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) with bullish sentiments.

CTI BioPharma (CTIC)

In a report released today, Leah R. Cann from Brookline Capital Markets maintained a Buy rating on CTI BioPharma, with a price target of $7.80. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Cann is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.3% and a 49.8% success rate. Cann covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Syros Pharmaceuticals, and X4 Pharmaceuticals.

CTI BioPharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.90, implying an 111.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 18, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS)

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Derek Archila reiterated a Buy rating on Apellis Pharmaceuticals today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $43.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Archila is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.9% and a 47.7% success rate. Archila covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $65.50, a 49.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 18, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $62.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.