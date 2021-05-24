Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Cortexyme (CRTX), Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Cortexyme (CRTX), Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT) and Sierra Oncology (SRRA) with bullish sentiments.

Cortexyme (CRTX)

LifeSci Capital analyst David Sherman reiterated a Buy rating on Cortexyme on May 11 and set a price target of $190.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $37.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Sherman is ranked #7293 out of 7524 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cortexyme is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $113.67, which is a 208.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 11, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $76.00 price target.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT)

LifeSci Capital analyst Patrick Dolezal maintained a Buy rating on Rocket Pharmaceuticals on May 11 and set a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $41.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Dolezal is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.1% and a 37.7% success rate. Dolezal covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adverum Biotechnologies, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, and Oyster Point Pharma.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $69.25, representing a 59.7% upside. In a report issued on May 11, William Blair also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Sierra Oncology (SRRA)

In a report issued on May 11, Sam Slutsky from LifeSci Capital maintained a Buy rating on Sierra Oncology, with a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $18.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Slutsky is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.0% and a 39.7% success rate. Slutsky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Catalyst Biosciences, and Cogent Biosciences.

Sierra Oncology has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $34.67, representing a 93.8% upside. In a report issued on May 11, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $29.00 price target.

