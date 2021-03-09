Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Cormedix (CRMD), BioVie (BIVI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Cormedix (CRMD) and BioVie (BIVI) with bullish sentiments.

Cormedix (CRMD)

In a report released today, Chad Messer from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Cormedix, with a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Messer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.6% and a 46.8% success rate. Messer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Autolus Therapeutics, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

Cormedix has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.63, representing a 173.0% upside. In a report issued on March 2, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

BioVie (BIVI)

B.Riley Financial analyst Mayank Mamtani reiterated a Buy rating on BioVie today and set a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $19.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.1% and a 51.5% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BioVie is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $47.00.

