Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Cormedix (CRMD), Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Cormedix (CRMD), Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL) and Lumos Pharma (LUMO) with bullish sentiments.

Cormedix (CRMD)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Cormedix today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.8% and a 60.5% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Protalix Biotherapeutics, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, and Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cormedix is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $19.63, a 173.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 1, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $31.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL)

In a report released today, Oren Livnat from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Avadel Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Livnat is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.8% and a 55.2% success rate. Livnat covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Avadel Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $20.25, a 167.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 1, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

Lumos Pharma (LUMO)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White maintained a Buy rating on Lumos Pharma today and set a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $12.93.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 53.4% and a 58.1% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Silverback Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Lumos Pharma with a $34.00 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.