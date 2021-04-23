Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: ConforMIS (CFMS), Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on ConforMIS (CFMS) and Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) with bullish sentiments.

ConforMIS (CFMS)

Oppenheimer analyst Steven Lichtman assigned a Buy rating to ConforMIS today and set a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Lichtman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.5% and a 58.3% success rate. Lichtman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Organogenesis Holdings, and Merit Medical Systems.

ConforMIS has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS)

BMO Capital analyst Do Kim maintained a Buy rating on Ionis Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $74.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $43.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.7% and a 56.7% success rate. Kim covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $60.70.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.