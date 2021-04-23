Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: ConforMIS (CFMS), Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS)
There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on ConforMIS (CFMS) and Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) with bullish sentiments.
ConforMIS (CFMS)
Oppenheimer analyst Steven Lichtman assigned a Buy rating to ConforMIS today and set a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.93.
According to TipRanks.com, Lichtman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.5% and a 58.3% success rate. Lichtman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Organogenesis Holdings, and Merit Medical Systems.
ConforMIS has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.50.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS)
BMO Capital analyst Do Kim maintained a Buy rating on Ionis Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $74.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $43.45.
According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.7% and a 56.7% success rate. Kim covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $60.70.
