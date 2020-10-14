Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: COMPASS Pathways (CMPS), Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on COMPASS Pathways (CMPS) and Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) with bullish sentiments.

COMPASS Pathways (CMPS)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Patrick Trucchio initiated coverage with a Buy rating on COMPASS Pathways today and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $38.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Trucchio is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.0% and a 57.5% success rate. Trucchio covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Flexion Therapeutics, and Vir Biotechnology.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for COMPASS Pathways with a $65.00 average price target, representing a 76.8% upside. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $80.00 price target.

Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN)

Northland Securities analyst Carl Byrnes maintained a Buy rating on Flexion Therapeutics today and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $13.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrnes is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -12.3% and a 34.6% success rate. Byrnes covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Opiant Pharmaceuticals, and Aridis Pharmaceuticals.

Flexion Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.75, implying a 70.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

