Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL), Athenex (ATNX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL) and Athenex (ATNX) with bullish sentiments.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL)

In a report released today, Serge Belanger from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Collegium Pharmaceutical, with a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $23.03, close to its 52-week high of $25.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 50.8% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Collegium Pharmaceutical is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $30.33.

Athenex (ATNX)

Oppenheimer analyst Kevin DeGeeter maintained a Buy rating on Athenex today and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.12.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.1% and a 48.1% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, Molecular Templates, and Cidara Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Athenex with a $26.50 average price target.

