Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Coherus Biosciences (CHRS), Concert Pharma (CNCE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Coherus Biosciences (CHRS), Concert Pharma (CNCE) and Arcus Biosciences (RCUS) with bullish sentiments.

Coherus Biosciences (CHRS)

In a report released today, Salim Syed from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Coherus Biosciences, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Syed has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -4.8% and a 48.3% success rate. Syed covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Atara Biotherapeutics, Assembly Biosciences, and Unity Biotechnology.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Coherus Biosciences is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $30.00.

Concert Pharma (CNCE)

In a report released today, Difei Yang from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Concert Pharma, with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.30, close to its 52-week low of $5.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -4.7% and a 38.0% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Sarepta Therapeutics, and Magenta Therapeutics.

Concert Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.75.

Arcus Biosciences (RCUS)

In a report released today, Mara Goldstein from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Arcus Biosciences, with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $36.44, close to its 52-week high of $40.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldstein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.9% and a 42.3% success rate. Goldstein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Neoleukin Therapeutics.

Arcus Biosciences has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $54.00, a 42.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 19, Berenberg Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

