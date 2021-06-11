Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Cocrystal Pharma (COCP), Adicet Bio (ACET)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Cocrystal Pharma (COCP) and Adicet Bio (ACET) with bullish sentiments.

Cocrystal Pharma (COCP)

In a report issued on May 27, Robert LeBoyer from Noble Financial initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Cocrystal Pharma and a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.24.

According to TipRanks.com, LeBoyer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 47.1% and a 53.5% success rate. LeBoyer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Onconova Therapeutics, Anavex Life Sciences, and PDS Biotechnology.

The the analyst consensus on Cocrystal Pharma is currently a Moderate Buy rating.

Adicet Bio (ACET)

In a report issued on June 3, Justin Zelin from BTIG maintained a Buy rating on Adicet Bio, with a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Zelin is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 11.4% and a 66.7% success rate. Zelin covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as CASI Pharmaceuticals, Poseida Therapeutics, and Surface Oncology.

Adicet Bio has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.60, a 130.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 20, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

