Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Cigna (CI), Molina Healthcare (MOH)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Cigna (CI), Molina Healthcare (MOH) and AbbVie (ABBV) with bullish sentiments.

Cigna (CI)

RBC Capital analyst Frank Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Cigna today and set a price target of $270.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $172.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Morgan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 63.9% success rate. Morgan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Fresenius Medical Care, Genesis Healthcare, and Acadia Healthcare.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Cigna with a $246.73 average price target, implying a 42.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 30, Oppenheimer also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $254.00 price target.

Molina Healthcare (MOH)

Leerink Partners analyst Stephen Tanal maintained a Buy rating on Molina Healthcare today and set a price target of $226.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $184.70, close to its 52-week high of $196.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Tanal is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.5% and a 51.1% success rate. Tanal covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as 1Life Healthcare, UnitedHealth, and Centene.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Molina Healthcare is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $212.00.

AbbVie (ABBV)

RBC Capital analyst Randall Stanicky maintained a Buy rating on AbbVie today and set a price target of $127.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $94.91, close to its 52-week high of $101.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Stanicky has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -9.1% and a 31.6% success rate. Stanicky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AbbVie is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $110.50, implying a 16.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 23, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $110.00 price target.

