Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Chimerix (CMRX), Tivity Health (TVTY)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Chimerix (CMRX) and Tivity Health (TVTY) with bullish sentiments.

Chimerix (CMRX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White maintained a Buy rating on Chimerix today and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.60.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.6% and a 52.9% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Chimerix with a $5.00 average price target.

Tivity Health (TVTY)

In a report released today, Michael Petusky from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on Tivity Health, with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Petusky is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.1% and a 44.2% success rate. Petusky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Varian Medical Systems, Merit Medical Systems, and US Physical Therapy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Tivity Health with a $15.93 average price target.

